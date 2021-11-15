Armia scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.
Armia opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period on his first goal of the campaign. The 28-year-old has points in consecutive games after snapping a 13-game dry spell with an assist Saturday. The Finn has just three points with 37 shots on net, 41 hits and an even plus-minus rating while logging bottom-six minutes for the Habs.
