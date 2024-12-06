Armia scored a goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Armia scored his first goal in a month, as the last time he had found twine was in a 3-2 loss to Calgary. The right winger has notched just seven points since the beginning of November, recording two goals and five helpers in that span, so he's not much of a reliable fantasy option, especially considering his role as a bottom-six forward.