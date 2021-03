Armia had a goal on three shots along with two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Armia finished off Montreal's four-goal outburst in the second period with his fifth goal of the season. The 27-year-old Finn joined a new line Saturday and now skates with Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki, both of whom assisted on the goal. Armia has five goals, four assists and 33 shots through 16 games.