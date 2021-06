Armia (not injury related) will not be available for Game 1 against the Lightning on Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Armia was on the ice for warmups prior to Game 1 but didn't take part in line rushes. He arrived in Tampa on Monday after clearing COVID-19 protocols, so he should be back in the lineup for Game 2 on Wednesday. The 28-year-old has eight points and 49 hits in 17 playoff games.