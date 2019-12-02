Play

Armia scored his team's only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Sunday.

Armia's 10th goal of the season opened the scoring at TD Garden, but the Bruins scored three unanswered goals in the third period to hand Montreal its eighth straight defeat. Amidst his team's struggles, Armia has been playing some of his best hockey and now has scored in three straight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories