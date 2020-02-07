Canadiens' Joel Armia: Notches assist in win
Armia assisted on Jeff Petry's game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Armia has points in four of the last five games and is cruising toward the most offensively productive season of his six-year NHL career. Earlier this week, he notched his career-high 14th goal, and Armia now has 27 points through 43 games. The 26-year-old forward has surpassed the 23 points (57 games) he had in 2018-19, his first year with the Canadiens, and is setting sight on the career-high 29 points (79 games) he had for Winnipeg in 2017-18. Armia appears to be fulfilling the potential the Sabres saw when they selected him 16th overall in 2014.
