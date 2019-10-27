Canadiens' Joel Armia: On a real goal tear
Armia scored the game-winning goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
His goal streak stands at three games and he has six snipes in his last seven games. Armia was once a first-round pick (2011), but he's never lived up to that hype. But he's taken off this season with eight points, including six goals, in nine games. Armia is a cheap add from the wire. Go check, especially if you need help.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.