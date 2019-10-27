Armia scored the game-winning goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

His goal streak stands at three games and he has six snipes in his last seven games. Armia was once a first-round pick (2011), but he's never lived up to that hype. But he's taken off this season with eight points, including six goals, in nine games. Armia is a cheap add from the wire. Go check, especially if you need help.