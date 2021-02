Armia (concussion), as expected, took part in Monday's practice session.

Armia appears to be trending in the right direction after missing the last seven contests due to his concussion. If cleared to play versus Toronto on Wednesday, the 27-year-old winger will likely find himself relegated to a bottom-six role, with Jake Evans the most likely candidate to get bumped from the lineup. In order to play, Armia will need to be activated off injured reserve.