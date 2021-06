Armia scored a goal on three shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Armia tallied on a feed from Joel Edmundson at 6:12 of the first period. The 28-year-old Armia has provided an occasional burst of offense from the bottom half of the lineup. He has eight points, 25 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-4 rating through 13 playoff contests.