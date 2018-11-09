Canadiens' Joel Armia: Out 6-8 weeks
Armia is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks due to a knee injury.
The MRI Armia underwent evidently revealed a significant injury, as he'll now be on the shelf until late December at a minimum. The 25-year-old winger's lengthy absence will test Montreal's depth up front, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a desirable option in most formats. The Finnish forward will undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his recovery.
