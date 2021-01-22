Montreal head coach Claude Julien said Armia (concussion) will be "out for a bit," Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Armia took a hit from Vancouver's Tyler Myers late in the third period -- a play that will be reviewed by the NHL's Department of Player Safety. While Julien was not specific, the coach's comments suggest Armia will not be available for Saturday's game against the Canucks. If that's the case, the Canadiens will likely replace the winger with either Corey Perry or Michael Frolik.