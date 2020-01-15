Armia (hand) took part in a full practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering his injury Dec. 23 against the Jets, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Armia is not expected to suit up for Wednesday's meeting against the Blackhawks at the Bell Centre, but head coach Claude Julien sounded hopeful that the forward could play before Montreal's bye week. "He's really a day-to-day situation," Julien said. "There's still some little issues there that will probably prevent him from playing tomorrow. But the next day, I don't know, and the day after I think that will really belong to him and the medical staff. So is he getting close? Yes." Following the game against Chicago, the Canadiens are on the road in Philadelphia on Thursday and return to Montreal to host Vegas on Saturday.