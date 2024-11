Armia had a power-play assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Vegas.

Armia was patient with the puck until he had a passing lane to Emil Heineman for Montreal's first goal. It was the third assist in the last three games for Armia, who has nine points, 26 shots, 25 hits, 12 blocks, 12 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 20 games.