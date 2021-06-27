Armia was shifted to the league's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

The reasoning of the placement remains unclear, but Armia won't be available to practice or travel with the team. The 28-year-old has had a strong playoffs on the team's run to the Stanley Cup Final, racking up five goals and eight points across 17 games in a fourth-line role. Both Tomas Tatar (undisclosed) and Jake Evans (concussion) are dealing with injuries, so it's unclear who would enter the lineup in Armia's stead if he was forced to miss Monday's Game 1.