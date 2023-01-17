Armia was designated for injured reserve Tuesday due to an upper-body injury.

Armia was currently stuck in a four-game goal drought during which he recorded just six shots and one assist. With the veteran winger on the shelf, several candidates could be in line to step into his first-line role, including Mike Hoffman, Josh Anderson or Evgenii Dadonov. Even once cleared to play, Armia's hold on a top-line spot should be considered tenuous at best, as he has played throughout the lineup from the first to the fourth line all season.