Armia notched an assist, two hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Armia had no points in his first 12 outings of the season, but he's now logged assists in consecutive games. He helped out on a Christian Dvorak tally in the third period Monday. Armia typically adds a little offense with a physical playing style -- he had 14 points and 104 hits in 60 games last year. He often struggles to stay healthy. With two assists, 29 shots on net, six hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 14 outings this season, there are more productive depth wingers available on most waiver wires.