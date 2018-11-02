Canadiens' Joel Armia: Posts two points Thursday
Armia registered an empty-net goal, an assist, four shots and four hits during Thursday's 6-4 comeback win over the Capitals.
Armia has had an excellent start to the 2018-19 season, finding a home on Montreal's all-Finn third line with Artturi Lehkonen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi and posting three goals and six points in his first 12 games. The 16th overall pick of the Sabres from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has never topped 30 points in a season, but is well on his way to a career year, so give the 25-year-old winger a look if you're in a deeper format.
