Armia scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. He added two hits and two penalty minutes over 15:30 of ice time.

Armia scored his first goal of the season -- in his 27th game -- batting home a deflected puck to beat former Canadien Jaroslav Halak. He had been a healthy scratch in the previous game, but a Brendan Gallagher lower-body injury opened an opportunity for the struggling Armia.