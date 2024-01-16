Armia scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche. He added one block, one hit and two penalty minutes over 19:49 of ice time.

Armia potted the game-winning goal with just over four minutes left in the third period. It was a dogged effort that saw him battle through a thicket of Colorado defenders and lunge at a loose puck to beat Alexandar Georgiev. The tally was his third in six contests and seventh of the season, placing him fourth on the team. Armia's 15.6 shooting percentage is by far the best he's had since entering the NHL.