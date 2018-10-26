Canadiens' Joel Armia: Pots goal in defeat

Armia scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 road loss in Buffalo.

The former Jets forward has amassed four points in his first nine games as a member of the Canadiens. Armia is solid, but not spectacular and has earned the trust of head coach Claude Julien. While the Finn will taste the power play every now and then, he remains a risky fantasy play even in a top-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories