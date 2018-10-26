Canadiens' Joel Armia: Pots goal in defeat
Armia scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 road loss in Buffalo.
The former Jets forward has amassed four points in his first nine games as a member of the Canadiens. Armia is solid, but not spectacular and has earned the trust of head coach Claude Julien. While the Finn will taste the power play every now and then, he remains a risky fantasy play even in a top-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.