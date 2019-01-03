Canadiens' Joel Armia: Practices on third line
Armia skated on the third line at Wednesday's practice and could return Thursday against Vancouver, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Armia filled in for Andrew Shaw, who was held out of practice due to an upper-body injury. Armia has participated in two full practices while taking contact, so a return Thursday is plausible.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...