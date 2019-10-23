Canadiens' Joel Armia: Practices Wednesday
Armia (lower body) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice session, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
While the team didn't provide a specific update, Armia's resumption of practice bodes well for his availability versus the Sharks on Thursday. If the winger is given the all-clear, he will likely slot into the second line in favor of Nick Suzuki and should retake his spot on the power play. Armia has scored two of his four goals with the man advantage, giving him solid fantasy value.
