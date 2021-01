Armia recorded his first two shots of the season in Saturday's 5-1 win over Edmonton.

Armia is off to a quiet start with just two shots and four hits over the first two contests. He's lined up with center Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the newly acquired Tyler Toffoli on Montreal's third line. He has yet to appear on the power play after averaging 2:01 with a man advantage in 2019-20, so he may be hard pressed to match last season's career-high 16 goals and 30 points.