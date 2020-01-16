Armia (hand) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against Philadelphia.

Armia has been sidelined for over three weeks with a hand injury, but he's been skating for a while and practiced fully Tuesday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Flyers. The 26-year-old Finn, who's notched 12 goals and 21 points in 35 games this campaign, should return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Montreal's power-play units Thursday.