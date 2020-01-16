Canadiens' Joel Armia: Ready to rock
Armia (hand) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
Armia has been sidelined for over three weeks with a hand injury, but he's been skating for a while and practiced fully Tuesday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Flyers. The 26-year-old Finn, who's notched 12 goals and 21 points in 35 games this campaign, should return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Montreal's power-play units Thursday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Accompanies team to Philly•
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Participates in full practice•
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Closing in on return•
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Rehab another three-plus weeks•
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Considered week-to-week•
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Exits Monday's game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.