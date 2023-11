Armia was recalled from AHL Laval on Friday.

Armia will join the Canadiens on the road in time for Saturday afternoon's game against the Kings. In a corresponding move, Montreal placed Arber Xhekaj (upper body) on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 16. Armia, who was recently loaned to Laval on Nov. 12, has six goals and three assists over eight games for the Rocket. He also has one tally in six outings for the parent club in 2023-24.