Canadiens' Joel Armia: Records first NHL hat trick
Armia scored three goals in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
It's his first NHL hat trick, not surprising for a player with only 10 goals on the season and 36 in 220 career NHL games. Armia's checking-line role doesn't provide him with much of a fantasy ceiling, so even though he's lit the lamp four times in the last two games, don't expect his scoring outburst to last much longer.
