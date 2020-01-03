Montreal head coach Claude Julien said Armia (hand) is not expected to return to the lineup until after the team's bye week, which ends Jan. 26, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Armia skated along with Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and a trainer following the team's morning skate Thursday, but he still has at least another three-plus weeks before returning to the active lineup. The first game after the bye week is Monday, Jan. 27 when the Canadiens host the Capitals. Julien also mentioned that Drouin and Paul Byron (knee) are not expected back until after the bye week.