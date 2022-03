Armia had one hit over 10:59 of ice time in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Winnipeg.

Armia returned to the active roster after missing four games due to a facial injury. He skated on the fourth line, taking a roster spot from Michael Pezzetta. The 28-year-old forward has just seven points (two goals) through 38 games with a career-low 3.4 shooting percentage.