Armia had one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 13:46 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

For a second straight game, Armia skated on the top line and didn't have much to show for it. He joined Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, Montreal's best offensive producers, in an effort to unlock the struggling winger. Armia has just three points (all assists) over 24 contests.