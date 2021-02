Armia (concussion) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Armia took line rushes with the third line alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Tyler Toffoli. He's set to return after a seven-game absence. The 27-year-old produced five points and seven shots on net through five games before suffering a concussion on a hit from Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers on Jan. 21.