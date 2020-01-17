Canadiens' Joel Armia: Returns in top-six role
Armia had five shots, three hits and one blocked shot over 20:49 of ice time in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
Armia, who missed the previous 11 games due to a hand injury, was active in his first game back. The three hits give him 95 through 36 games and threatens the career-high 113 thumps he posted over 57 games in 2018-19. Armia joined Montreal's second line, skating with Max Domi and Nick Suzuki. He'll likely stick in the top-six role until Brendan Gallagher (head) and Jonathan Drouin (wrist) work their way back to the active lineup. Jordan Weal was a healthy scratch to make room for Armia.
