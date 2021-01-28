Armia (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Calgary.

Prior to sustaining his concussion, Armia put together a fantastic outing with two goals and two helpers in a 7-3 win over Vancouver. The fact that the winger was able to produce at that level despite logging just 11:44 of ice time is certainly surprising. Even once cleared to return, the Finn will likely be hard-pressed to challenge for anything more than bottom-six minutes, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.