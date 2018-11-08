Canadiens' Joel Armia: Ruled out against Sabres

Armia (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Buffalo on Thursday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Armia was off to a strong start to the season, as he has notched three goals and four assists through the first 15 games, putting him on pace to break his career high set last season (29 points). The club has not provided an update on the 25-year-old's status, so for now, fantasy owners should probably consider him day-to-day. With the winger unavailable, the club recalled Kenny Agostino from the minors -- who will immediately jump into a third-line role for Thursday's game.