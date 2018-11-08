Canadiens' Joel Armia: Ruled out against Sabres
Armia (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Buffalo on Thursday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Armia was off to a strong start to the season, as he has notched three goals and four assists through the first 15 games, putting him on pace to break his career high set last season (29 points). The club has not provided an update on the 25-year-old's status, so for now, fantasy owners should probably consider him day-to-day. With the winger unavailable, the club recalled Kenny Agostino from the minors -- who will immediately jump into a third-line role for Thursday's game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...