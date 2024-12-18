Armia scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Buffalo.
Armia put Montreal on top just 19 seconds into the game burying a rebound that took a big bounce off the boards. It was the fourth-line forward's third tally in the last six outings and fifth of the season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Tallies in loss•
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Nets goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Bags another helper Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Collects two assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Two special teams points in loss•