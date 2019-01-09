Armia scored a goal on three shots, blocked a shot and delivered one hit over a season-high 19:43 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Armia's wrister from just inside the faceoff circle beat Jimmy Howard glove-side to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the second period. It was his first goal since returning from a lengthy stay on injured reserve, and it comes after he was promoted to Montreal's top line, hence the season-high TOI. He was promoted to help Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin break out of their recent doldrums, which could also enhance Armia's scoring opportunities.