Canadiens' Joel Armia: Scores first since return
Armia scored a goal on three shots, blocked a shot and delivered one hit over a season-high 19:43 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
Armia's wrister from just inside the faceoff circle beat Jimmy Howard glove-side to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the second period. It was his first goal since returning from a lengthy stay on injured reserve, and it comes after he was promoted to Montreal's top line, hence the season-high TOI. He was promoted to help Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin break out of their recent doldrums, which could also enhance Armia's scoring opportunities.
