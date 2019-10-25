Canadiens' Joel Armia: Scores in return
Armia scored a goal on four shots along with a team-high six hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Armia, who had missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury, was moved up to a reconstituted second line that included Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin. The goal was Armia's team-leading fifth through eight games, setting himself up for a new career. His 13 markers in 57 games for the Canadiens last season are his career benchmark.
