Armia scored his 14th goal of the season in a 5-4 shootout victory over New Jersey on Tuesday.

The size-with-skill winger scored a shorthanded goal at 13:08 of the second period to cue Montreal's comeback. Armia has been effective since returning from a long injury layoff, now with five points in seven games. Currently sitting with 26 points on the year, the Finnish-born player is four points shy of a new career high.