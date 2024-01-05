Armia had a shorthanded goal, three shots on net and two penalty minutes over 15:12 of ice time in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Armia stripped Rasmus Dahlin for the unassisted, shorthanded tally. And that was all the offense the Canadiens could muster in their first game at home following a season-long, seven-game road trip. Montreal's next-to-last PK unit dug a hole by allowing two Sabres' tallies before Armia made it a 2-1 game heading into the third period. The goal snapped a seven-game drought for Armia, who has five markers (two while shorthanded) over 22 games.