Armia had a short-handed goal and three shots on net in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Armia intercepted a pass at the blue line and beat Jeremy Swayman on a breakaway. He went backhand-forehand before lifting a shot over the goalie's left shoulder to give Montreal a 2-1 lead early in the third period. It looked like the goal might hold up, as Jake Allen (43 saves) was sterling in net for the Canadiens, but Boston tied it up late and went on to take two points in OT. It was the second straight game with a goal for Armia, who pocketed a power-play goal in Saturday's win over the Senators.