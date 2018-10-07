Canadiens' Joel Armia: Scores shortie in win
Armia tallied a short-handed goal and had three shots on net in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Penguins. He had four hits and blocked a shot.
With the Penguins on the power play and looking to close the gap to 3-1, Armia led a short-handed rush out of his zone and finished off a give-and-go with Paul Byron to extend Montreal's lead to 4-0 late in the second period. That extinguished Pittsburgh's hope of a comeback. He's done a little bit of everything over the first two games while skating as a top-six forward. Armia leads the team in hits (nine), is tied in shots (seven), leads the forwards in ice time (17:35 ATOI) and has played on both special-team units.
