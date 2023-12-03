Armia had a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit. He added five shots on net, one blocked shot and one hit to his line over 15:51 of ice time.

When Lucas Raymond couldn't control a pass at the blue line, Armia pounced on the loose puck and led a 2-on-1 rush. The 30-year-old forward showed pass before drilling a wrister far side past Ville Husso. It the third goal and second in three games for Armia, who started the game on the fourth line but took shifts on the first line during the third period. With three injured forwards out long term -- the latest being Alex Newhook (ankle) -- Armia, who has played in the AHL this season, could remain up with the parent club, particularly if his shots are finding twine.