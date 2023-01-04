Armia was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game in Nashville, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Armia has yet to score in 26 games, and head coach Martin St. Louis has had enough. Prior to Montreal losing its sixth straight Tuesday, St. Louis said patience has an expiration date, which apparently included patience with the 29-year-old forward. The coach used Armia as a top-six forward at times during the Canadiens' now-completed seven-game road trip, but the move did not unlock his scoring touch.