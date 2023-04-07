Armia put up a hat trick in a 6-2 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

It was his second NHL hat trick. Armia's first goal put the Habs up 2-1 when he scored shorthanded from the inside edge of the left circle at 7:52 of the second. His second made it 4-1 at 11:15 of the same frame on a one-timer from above the circles. Armia completed the trick with an empty-net goal late in the third to make it 5-2. It was his third game back after missing 19 games with a respiratory infection. The goals gave Armia seven on the season (14 points). Nice night, but there's little fantasy impact here.