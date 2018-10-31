Canadiens' Joel Armia: Sends five shots on net

Armia had a team-high five shots, five hits and a minor penalty over 18:03 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas.

Armia ranks third on the roster with 29 shots, but has just two goals (6.9 shooting percentage) to show for it. He's also getting time on the second power-play unit, despite a lack of pedigree throughout his career. He hasn't registered a point on the power play in 2018 and has zero goals and six assists on that unit over 191 career NHL games. To be fair, there isn't much from which coach Claude Julien can choose. "There's a lot of guys that are good right now that aren't really scoring," Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "[Artturi] Lehkonen's another one of them (with only one goal this season). They're playing good hockey. We're going to need them to score. It's going to come. I really feel that those guys will eventually find the back of the net."