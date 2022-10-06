Armia's upper-body injury is not considered day-to-day which means he could miss Opening Night against the Leafs on Oct. 12 and beyond, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

The full picture of Armia's injury and recovery timeline may not be known but the fact that it's worse than day-to-day is certainly not encouraging. Depending on the length of his expected absence, the 29-year-old winger could start the season on injured reserve in order to free up a roster spot for the likes of Juraj Slafkovsky or Michael Pezzetta.