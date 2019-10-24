Armia (lower body) is expected back in the lineup against San Jose on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

In addition to returning to a third-line role, Armia should retake his spot on the power play. With the man advantage, the winger has notched two of his five points while averaging 3:00 of ice time. As long as the Finn can hold down that PP spot, he should offer solid mid-range fantasy value.