Canadiens' Joel Armia: Sets up Byron goal Saturday

Armia had an assist, five shots on net, a blocked shot and two hits over 17:05 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Armia set up Montreal's third goal of the first period on a nice play involving his two linemates. He received the puck after rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi kept it alive along the boards, then expertly avoided a body check to carry the puck behind the goal line and set up Paul Byron, who went to the front of the net. It was a nice interplay between the two veterans. Armia also benefited by skating with the 18-year-old Kotkaniemi, who helped set him up with a team-high tying five shots on goal.