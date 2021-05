Armia recorded a shorthanded assist and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Armia cleared a puck and Paul Byron did the rest on an individual effort for the decisive goal. The 27-year-old Armia was limited to 14 points in 41 regular-season contests this year. He's started the postseason on the second line alongside Nick Suzuki, but Armia's gritty playing style could eventually lead to him getting shuffled down the lineup into a bottom-six role.