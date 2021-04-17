Armia had an assist, one shot on net, three hits and a blocked shot in Friday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

it was a big night for Nick Suzuki's line, which deposited both Montreal goals, each by Tyler Toffoli. Armia outskated Chris Tanev to the corner for Suzuki's dump-in and backhanded a pass to the front of the net where Toffoli redirected the game-winner past Jacob Markstrom. It was a huge two points for Montreal, which increased its lead for the final playoff spot in the Scotia North to six points over Calgary. This was Armia's second game back after missing eight while on the COVID-19 protocols list.