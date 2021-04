Armia (not injury related) skated at full speed Sunday but won't play in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Armia cleared COVID-19 protocol last Tuesday, and Sunday was his first full-speed practice. Though he won't be ready for Monday's game, the 27-year-old could be back for Wednesday's matchup against the Flames. Armia has accrued 10 points through 24 games this season and should land in the middle six once he's ready.